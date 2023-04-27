UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Grain Deal, Syria - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Turkish leader's press office said.

According to the statement, Erdogan thanked Putin for Russia's contribution in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"During the conversation, developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war and work in the context of the grain deal were also assessed. President Erdogan announced the possibility of working on new initiatives within the framework of the proposed working group," the office said, adding that the leaders also discussed the "latest development in Syria".

Putin also wished Erdogan speedy recovery during the conversation.

