Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Incident at Kakhovka HPP - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the office of the Turkish president said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the development of events in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was discussed. President Erdogan said that it is important to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in such a way as to eliminate any doubt. Adding that a commission could be created with the participation of Russian and Ukrainian experts, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to contribute to this matter," the statement said.