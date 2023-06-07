UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Incident At Kakhovka HPP - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Incident at Kakhovka HPP - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the need to investigate the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the office of the Turkish president said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the development of events in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was discussed. President Erdogan said that it is important to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in such a way as to eliminate any doubt. Adding that a commission could be created with the participation of Russian and Ukrainian experts, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, President Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to contribute to this matter," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Dam Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

23 seconds ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

39 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

43 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

31 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

31 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.