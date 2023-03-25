UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine By Phone - Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine by Phone - Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations, the office of the Turkish leader said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations, the office of the Turkish leader said.

"President (Erdogan) spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The call addressed the steps to strengthen the Turkiye-Russia relations, as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war," the presidency of the Turkish leader said.

During the phone conversation, Erdogan also "thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" and stressed the importance Ankara attached to the immediate cessation of the Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations, the office added.

"President Erdogan added that the two countries (Turkey and Russia) could take further steps based on the economic cooperation agreed upon in (the Russian resort city of) Sochi (last year)," the office said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

17 minutes ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

1 hour ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of murder incident

5 minutes ago
 Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Shar ..

Ten injured of road mishap referred to Saidu Sharif hospital

5 minutes ago
 Kite flyer held after identification through video ..

Kite flyer held after identification through video

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.