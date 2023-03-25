Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine by Phone - Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations, the office of the Turkish leader said

"President (Erdogan) spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The call addressed the steps to strengthen the Turkiye-Russia relations, as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war," the presidency of the Turkish leader said.

During the phone conversation, Erdogan also "thanked President Putin for his positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" and stressed the importance Ankara attached to the immediate cessation of the Ukraine conflict through peaceful negotiations, the office added.

"President Erdogan added that the two countries (Turkey and Russia) could take further steps based on the economic cooperation agreed upon in (the Russian resort city of) Sochi (last year)," the office said.