Erdogan, Putin Discuss Syria Over Phone, Reaffirm Commitment To Sochi Memorandum - Ankara

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Syria Over Phone, Reaffirm Commitment to Sochi Memorandum - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria in a Saturday phone call, reiterating commitment to the October 22 Sochi memorandum, Erdogan's administration said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"Our president has held phone talks with Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation in Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to the October 22 Sochi memorandum," the statement said.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations and steps to boost trade between the two countries, according to the administration.

On October 22, the two leaders signed a memorandum to settle the situation in northeastern Syria amid the Turkish offensive against Kurdish militia.

Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of Operation Peace Spring. Russia and Turkey have since begun joint patrols along the border.

Your Thoughts and Comments

