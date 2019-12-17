UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Putin Discussed Libya, Syria By Phone - Turkish Presidential Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discussed Libya, Syria by Phone - Turkish Presidential Administration

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Libya and Syria by phone, the Turkish leader's administration said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Libya and Syria by phone, the Turkish leader's administration said Tuesday.

"Our president held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as bilateral relations and regional issues," it said.

