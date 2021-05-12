UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Putin Discussed Palestine, Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries - Turkish Administration

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:07 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Palestine and the deliveries of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Turkish presidential administration said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Palestine and the deliveries of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Turkish presidential administration said on Wednesday.

"Our president held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. They discussed issues related to the events in Palestine. Erdogan said that the global community should teach Israel a strong deterrent lesson, Turkey will continue relevant initiates at every level," the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

The Turkish leader noted that Ankara and Moscow share views on the events in Jerusalem.

"President Erdogan stressed that to prevent further escalation of the crisis, it is important for the UN Security Council to intervene and send decisive and clear signals to Israel to stop the attacks," the statement read on.

"Issues related to Sputnik V vaccine deliveries to Turkey were discussed during the phone negotiations," the statement read on.

