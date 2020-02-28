UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Putin Hold Phone Talks After Turkish Troops Killed In Syria: Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Erdogan, Putin hold phone talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria: Lavrov

President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed implementing agreements for Syria's northern region of Idlib after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian fire, Russia's foreign minister said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed implementing agreements for Syria's northern region of Idlib after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian fire, Russia's foreign minister said Friday.

"There is always room for dialogue. Today there were phone talks between presidents Putin and Erdogan...

The conversation was detailed and devoted to the necessity to do everything" to implement agreements on Idlib, Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

Russia was also ready to help improve the security of Turkish troops in Idlib, Lavrov said. He said Russia expressed its "condolences" for the deaths while adding "such tragedies" could be averted if Turkey gave accurate coordinates for the location of its troops.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after d ..

2 minutes ago

Galaxy S20 sales 20 pct lower than S10 on 1st day

2 minutes ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Azerbaijan - Eme ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Sochi Agree ..

7 minutes ago

Namibia expects economy to recover in 2020

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.