Erdogan, Putin to Discuss Grain Deal, Ukraine, Energy in Astana

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the grain deal, the situation in Ukraine and the energy cooperation during the upcoming meeting in Astana, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Kazakh capital will host the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) this week. The presidents of Russia and Turkey are among the participants.

"The whole wide range of issues: the grain deal, the situation in Ukraine, energy cooperation, bilateral cooperation will be on the agenda of the negotiations (between Erdogan and Putin," the source said.