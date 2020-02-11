(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where the Syrian-Turkish tensions have escalated recently, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that five Turkish soldiers had been killed and five others injured as the Syrian army had shelled a Turkish observation post in Idlib.

"Our president will hold a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart to discuss the situation in Idlib," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The minister added that Russia and Iran, as the guarantor nations, should stop the Syrian army's offensive in Idlib.