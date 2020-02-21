UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Ramps Up Diplomatic Push Over Syria Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:34 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would talk to his Russian counterpart over the Syria conflict on Friday, as efforts intensified to avoid more bloodshed in the final rebel holdout

Russian air strikes in the northwestern province of Idlib are boosting a Syrian government offensive that has forced nearly one million civilians to flee -- the biggest wave of displacement of the nine-year conflict.

Turkey, which backs some rebel groups in Idlib, has lost 16 military personnel this month in clashes with Syrian forces. It has bolstered its positions and called for Syrian forces to pull back.

Erdogan told reporters he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin at 1500 GMT after an earlier three-way call with the leaders of France and Germany.

His office said the Turkish leader had "emphasised the importance of providing strong support through concrete actions to prevent a humanitarian crisis" during the call with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Angela Merkel.

Turkey is determined to prevent a fresh influx of displaced people adding to the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it already hosts.

With Ankara threatening an "imminent" operation against the Syrian regime, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar inspected troops gathered at the Syrian border on Friday.

Erdogan spoke of establishing a "safe zone" to provide shelter and support to fleeing civilians facing harsh winter conditions, adding that Turkish organisations were already building structures in the area.

"Our work continues. We will have a discussion with Putin. I hope we will takea beneficial step with this," he said.

Merkel and Macron also held talks with Putin on Thursday, later calling for the fighting to end and proposing a four-way summit with Erdogan.

