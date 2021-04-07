UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Reaffirms Commitment To Build Istanbul Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:31 PM

Erdogan Reaffirms Commitment to Build Istanbul Canal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday again reaffirmed commitment to building the Istanbul Canal connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara and said that the preparation for the construction will soon be completed

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday again reaffirmed commitment to building the Istanbul Canal connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara and said that the preparation for the construction will soon be completed.

"We will build the canal, it does not matter if [the opposition] wants it or not. Most of the preparation for the project has been completed. The environmental impact report has been completed. A city with a population of 500,000 people will be built on both banks of the canal," Erdogan told lawmakers.

The president criticized the opposition who call against building the canal citing its negative impact on the environment and economic losses. According to Erdogan, tenders for the project will be announced in the near future.

On Sunday, 103 retired Turkish admirals published a letter highlighting the need for the country to stay in the Montreux convention amid plans to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, which would not be covered by the treaty. In addition, the letter spoke in favor of keeping the current constitution against the backdrop of Erdogan's calls for a new basic law. The admirals also criticized the military top brass for alleged departure from the path outlined by Turkish founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. On Monday, media reported that 10 of the retired admirals had been detained. Erdogan has condemned the letter and said that Turkey would stay committed to the Montreux Convention.

