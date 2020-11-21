Turkey is still committed to a future in Europe, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, adding his country would also rely on the United States to influence regional policies

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Turkey is still committed to a future in Europe, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday, adding his country would also rely on the United States to influence regional policies.

"We remain committed to European integration and building our future alongside Europe, while cooperating with all friendly nations and allies," he said during a video link with his ruling AKP party.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey wanted to find its rightful place in a post-pandemic world and would "actively use its close ties with the US to tackle regional and global problems."

Turkey's accession talks with the European Union began in 2005 but hit an impasse in 2016 after a failed coup triggered a wave of arrests and prompted Erdogan to tighten his grip on power.