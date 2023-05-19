Erdogan Receives 49.24% of Vote in First Round of Presidential Election - Final Results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 45.07% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, the Supreme Election Commission said on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 45.07% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, the Supreme Election Commission said on Friday.

According to the final vote count published by official Turkish media outlet Resmi Gazete, Erdogan received 26,086,102 votes, and Kilicdaroglu got 23,873,749 votes. The candidate from the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, was supported by 2,796,613 voters or by 5.28%, and Muharrem Ince, another presidential candidate who was kept on the ballot despite dropping out of the race last week, received 0.41% of votes.

The turnout was 88.92%, and more than 1,020,000 votes were nullified.

The second round of the presidential election in Turkey is scheduled for May 28.