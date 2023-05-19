UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Receives 49.24% Of Vote In First Round Of Presidential Election - Final Results

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Erdogan Receives 49.24% of Vote in First Round of Presidential Election - Final Results

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 45.07% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, the Supreme Election Commission said on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.24% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 45.07% of votes in the first round of the presidential election, the Supreme Election Commission said on Friday.

According to the final vote count published by official Turkish media outlet Resmi Gazete, Erdogan received 26,086,102 votes, and Kilicdaroglu got 23,873,749 votes. The candidate from the ATA Alliance, Sinan Ogan, was supported by 2,796,613 voters or by 5.28%, and Muharrem Ince, another presidential candidate who was kept on the ballot despite dropping out of the race last week, received 0.41% of votes.

The turnout was 88.92%, and more than 1,020,000 votes were nullified.

The second round of the presidential election in Turkey is scheduled for May 28.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Alliance Tayyip Erdogan May Media From Race

Recent Stories

Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Indu ..

Yellen Tells Banks More Mergers May Follow as Industry Navigates Crisis - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Target Russian Human Rights Chief Tat ..

US Sanctions Target Russian Human Rights Chief Tatyana Moskalkova - Treasury

37 seconds ago
 IBCC makes entire system of attestation, equivalen ..

IBCC makes entire system of attestation, equivalence certification online

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan comes out of grey list due to FIA efforts ..

Pakistan comes out of grey list due to FIA efforts: Rai Ijaz

3 minutes ago
 Rallies held in support of Pak Army

Rallies held in support of Pak Army

42 seconds ago
 Training of children at school level averts negati ..

Training of children at school level averts negatives tendencies: minister

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.