Erdogan Receives 52.18% Of Vote In Turkish Presidential Election - Final Results

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election - Final Results

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote, Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Thursday.

"We have processed all claims regarding the second round of the presidential election on May 28 and summed up the results: 52.18% voted for Erdogan, 47.82% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu," the council's head, Ahmet Yener, said during a press conference, adding that the vote turnout was 84.15%.

