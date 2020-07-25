UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Receives Head Of Tripoli Government In Istanbul - Office

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) in Istanbul on Saturday, his administration said.

Fayez Sarraj's visit was not announced beforehand.

The presidential office has not revealed details of the talks.

Over years, Libya remains split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army and Egypt.

