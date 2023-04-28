Erdogan Receives UN Roadmap on Grain Deal - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a roadmap on the Black Sea Grain Initiative from the United Nations regarding cooperation with Ankara on payments for Russian agriculture exports, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

In late April, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Ankara to consider the possibility of mediation of exports of Russian agriculture products by Turkish banks.

"The (UN) secretary general came up with an initiative on the road map, it was sent to Russia and Ukraine. A similar letter with the road map was received by the president (Erdogan). The road map includes various proposals to extend the 'grain deal', including the export of Russian ammonia from the port of Odesa and cooperation with Turkey on the issue of payment (for Russian agricultural products)," the minister told the Turkish TRT Haber broadcaster.