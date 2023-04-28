UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Receives UN Roadmap On Grain Deal - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Erdogan Receives UN Roadmap on Grain Deal - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a roadmap on the Black Sea Grain Initiative from the United Nations regarding cooperation with Ankara on payments for Russian agriculture exports, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a roadmap on the Black Sea Grain Initiative from the United Nations regarding cooperation with Ankara on payments for Russian agriculture exports, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

In late April, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to Ankara to consider the possibility of mediation of exports of Russian agriculture products by Turkish banks.

"The (UN) secretary general came up with an initiative on the road map, it was sent to Russia and Ukraine. A similar letter with the road map was received by the president (Erdogan). The road map includes various proposals to extend the 'grain deal', including the export of Russian ammonia from the port of Odesa and cooperation with Turkey on the issue of payment (for Russian agricultural products)," the minister told the Turkish TRT Haber broadcaster.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Agriculture Road Ankara Tayyip Erdogan April From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Ex ..

Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Export - President

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering ..

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Informa ..

Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Information Security - Foreign Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrain ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.