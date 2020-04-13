UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Refuses Resignation Of Turkey's Interior Minister Criticized For COVID19 Curfew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to accept the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu who had been criticized for introducing a short-notice two-day curfew in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Soylu's resignation was not accepted by the President, the minister will continue his work," the Turkish presidential administration said.

Soylu announced his resignation on Sunday, accepting full responsibility for imposing a curfew which was meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, Turkey's Interior Ministry said that residents of 31 provinces, including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya, would be banned from leaving home on weekends over the spread of the coronavirus. Turkey's Republican People's Party criticized the decision, as crowds of people gathered in front of grocery stores ahead of the weekend curfew.

