Erdogan Refutes Reports Of Ceasefire Breach In Northern Syria

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Erdogan Refutes Reports of Ceasefire Breach in Northern Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday refuted the reports that the clashes continued in the north Syria despite suspension of the Turkish operation there agreed earlier this week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday refuted the reports that the clashes continued in the north Syria despite suspension of the Turkish operation there agreed earlier this week.

"Dear friends, I don't know from where you get your information, but I received news from the national defense minister, such conflicts are not of issue, this is disinformation, these are speculations.

Please do not listen to those speculations," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the TRT World channel.

