Erdogan Reiterates Proposal Of Eastmed Conference With Participation Of Turkish Cypriots

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:57 PM

Erdogan Reiterates Proposal of Eastmed Conference With Participation of Turkish Cypriots

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his video address to the UN General Assembly, reiterated his call for holding an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of Turkish Cypriots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his video address to the UN General Assembly, reiterated his call for holding an international conference on the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of Turkish Cypriots.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish leader supported this idea during talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel.

"We would like to propose the convening of a regional conference, including Turkish Cypriots, in which the rights and interests of all the countries of the region are considered," Erdogan said.

He also pledged to support Turkish Cypriots' rights in the region.

