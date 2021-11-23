Erdogan Rejects Calls to Hold Snap Elections in Turkey

Elections in Turkey will take place in June 2023, as scheduled, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday amid calls from the opposition to hold early elections

"What early elections are we talking about? The elections will take place in June 2023," Erdogan said.