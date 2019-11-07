UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Renews Threats To Open Borders For Refugees Seeking To Enter Europe

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his threats to Europe on Thursday, warning that he could open borders for refugees if EU nations failed to properly help Ankara in accommodating these people.

"Whether the aid comes or not, we will be helping our guests. But to a certain extent. We could end up in a situation when we will have to open our borders ... I have said about it before. We have developed a big project to help Syrians. But we cannot cope with this task alone," Erdogan said at a press conference during his visit to Hungary as broadcast by the NTV channel.

The Turkish leader noted that he expected the EU to help in accommodating refugees in the border area in Syria that Ankara had taken under control during operation Peace Spring.

"You will support us, and we will build everything necessary there. Let's implement this project together, and let people return to their homeland.

We are ready for such work," he added.

Under the 2016 migration deal, Ankara pledged to help the European Union stem the migration flow from the south. In particular, it committed itself to taking back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.

After launching an offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militia in October, Erdogan warned that he could "open doors" for Syrian refugees to cross into Europe if the latter deemed the military operation against Kurdish militia as an occupation.

One of the declared goals of the Syria offensive, along with eliminating Kurdish militants, is to create conditions for the return of a portion of some 3.6 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

