Erdogan Rival Gulen Dies In Exile At 83

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who was accused by Turkey of organising a failed 2016 coup, has died in exile in the United States aged 83, his movement said Monday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who was accused by Turkey of organising a failed 2016 coup, has died in exile in the United States aged 83, his movement said Monday.

Gulen, who had lived in the United States since 1999, was once a close ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the two became bitter enemies.

"The leader of this dark organisation has died," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, vowing Turkey would continue to fight Gulen's "terrorist organisation" and its "treasonous" followers.

The charismatic preacher, who was stripped of his Turkish nationality in 2017, died in hospital on Sunday night, his nephew and a website close to him said.

Gulen moved to Pennsylvania in 1999, ostensibly for health reasons, and from there ran his Hizmet movement, which once operated 4,000 schools in Turkey and 500 others around the world.

