Erdogan Says 100 Turkish Experts Sent To Russia For S-400 Missile System Training

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) As many as 100 Turkish experts were sent to Russia to learn how to operate the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that planes carrying components for S-400 system had started arriving in Ankara.

"Those 100 people whom we sent to Russia for [S-400] training will later be able to train others. Therefore, once they return, they will be training [other people]. This number [of experts] is not enough, and, perhaps, 100 will be multiplied by 10," Erdogan told the heads of Turkish media as quoted by the Haberturk broadcaster.

