Erdogan Says 18 Civilians Killed in Shelling of Turkish Settlements Near Border With Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) At least 18 civilians were killed and 147 injured during the shelling of Turkish settlements by Kurdish militia on the border with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"The total number of terrorists which have been neutralized during Operation Peace Spring is 490, of them 440 were killed. The near-border settlements of Turkey have been targeted by mortar and rocket attacks from Syria 652 times. During the shelling of our towns by terrorists, 18 civilians were killed and 147 injured," Erdogan said in a television statement to the NTV broadcaster.

Two Turkish servicemen and 16 soldiers of the oppositional Syrian National Army were killed during the military operation, Erdogan added.

According to the Turkish president, his troops have now gained control over the Ras al-Ain town in Al Hasakah province and surrounded the town of Tell Abiad, with the ultimate aim of eventually establishing a 30-35-kilometer-wide (19-22 miles) so-called safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey's military operation, dubbed Peace Spring, began on Wednesday with an air military action in Ras al-Ain. Shortly after, the terrestrial component of the operation was launched. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Islamic States terrorists (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.