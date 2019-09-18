UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says 3m Refugees Could Be Returned To Syria Safe Zone

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:12 PM

Erdogan says 3m refugees could be returned to Syria safe zone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip said Wednesday that up to three million Syrian refugees could be returned to a "safe zone" it is seeking to establish in northern Syria

Ankara (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip said Wednesday that up to three million Syrian refugees could be returned to a "safe zone" it is seeking to establish in northern Syria.

Turkey is home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees -- the highest number in the world -- and there have been signs of a public backlash over their presence after eight long years of war in its neighbour to the south.

Working with the United States, Turkish forces are seeking to clear a swathe of northern Syria, in part to push Kurdish rebels away from its border but also to facilitate the return of refugees.

If successful, "we will be able to house, depending on the depth of the safe zone, between two and three million Syrian refugees that are currently in Turkey and Europe," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Erdogan said earlier this week that he envisions the "peace corridor" as stretching right across northern Syria all the way to Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa -- which he said would allow even more than three million to return.

He called for "much greater support" from Europe in realising the plan.

For Turkey, a key priority is curbing the influence of Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which it sees as an off-shoot of the Kurdish separatists in its own territory.

On Wednesday, Erdogan repeated his threat to launch military attacks against the Kurds if they are not pushed back from the Turkish border by the end of the month.

"As we've said, if we don't see results in the next two weeks, we will activate our plan," he said.

But the YPG is firmly established in northern Syria and has been a crucial ally of the United States in fighting the Islamic State group, creating a tricky balancing act for Washington.

Ankara says US promises to push the YPG back from the Turkish border have so far been "cosmetic".

Turkey has twice launched unilateral operations into Syria against the YPG and Islamic State group, in 2016 and 2018.

Related Topics

World Syria Europe Turkey Washington United States Tayyip Erdogan Border 2016 2018 All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Chinese chronic pain reliever begins clinical tria ..

4 minutes ago

ITP to take stern action against motorists using L ..

4 minutes ago

Eight acre state land retrieved in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

Airbus ups estimate of 20-year demand for new plan ..

4 minutes ago

Post-typhoon blackout raises disaster prep questio ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan sends over 60,000 workforce to Qatar

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.