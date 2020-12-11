Erdogan Says 6-Country Regional Platform With Armenia Possible

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that it could be possible to set up a six-country platform in the Caucasus region, which would include Armenia

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that it could be possible to set up a six-country platform in the Caucasus region, which would include Armenia.

"We have discussed it with my brother [President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev] today, the possibility of setting up a platform of six countries Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Georgia, and Yerevan, Armenia, if they want to," Erdogan told a press conference in Baku.

"We want to have peace in the region, we are ready to open doors to Armenia. We have no quarrel with the people of Armenia," Erdogan said.