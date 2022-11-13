UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says 6 Dead, 53 Injured In Explosion In Central Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the death toll from the Sunday explosion in the center of Istanbul rose to six, with 53 people injured, adding that preliminary data indicated that the blast was a terrorist attack.

The blast occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal on Sunday afternoon. The city's governor, Ali Yerlikaya, said earlier that four people were killed and 38 were injured as a result of the blast, according to preliminary data.

"According to the information that I have received from the city's governor, the death toll is six people at the moment, and the number of injured is 53," Erdogan told a briefing.

The president added that preliminary information indicated that the blast was a terrorist attack.

"It would be wrong to say with confidence that this is a terrorist attack, but preliminary data, CCTV footage and the first information provided by the governor to us indicates that it 'smells like a terrorist attack,'" Erdogan said.

