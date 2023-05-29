UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says After Winning Runoff That 'Century Of Turkey' Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that "the century of Turkey" will begin following his victory in the presidential election.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% on Sunday, while his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%, according to data from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"(Congratulations) With the Great Victory of Turkey... Let the century of Turkey begin!" Erdogan said on Twitter.

This year, Turkey is celebrating 100 years since its creation.

Speaking to supporters at his residence in Ankara on Sunday night, Erdogan said that "Turkey is the winner. The winner is our nation itself with all its segments. The winner is our democracy. If you remember, we said at every opportunity that no one in our country would lose if we won."

