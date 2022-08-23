(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the commissioning of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) would contribute to the decrease in Turkey's dependence on foreign energy.

"We will make an important step toward saving our country from international energy dependence by commissioning the Akkuyu NPP next year," Erdogan said in his address to the nation after the cabinet meeting.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first nuclear power plant ever built in Turkey. The plant will feature four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit is up to 1,200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026. The plant is expected to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours in energy and meet up to 10% of Turkey's energy demand.