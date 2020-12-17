UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Ankara, Baghdad Agree To Cooperate In Fight Against PKK Amid Flareup In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

Ankara and Baghdad have agreed to cooperate in fighting the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) considered by Turkey a terrorist organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, amid intensified fighting between the PKK and Peshmerga units in Iraq

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ankara and Baghdad have agreed to cooperate in fighting the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) considered by Turkey a terrorist organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, amid intensified fighting between the PKK and Peshmerga units in Iraq.

The announcement was made during a press conference alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who was in Ankara on an official visit.

"We agreed to continue the joint struggle against our common enemies - IS [terrorist group banned in Russia], the PKK and FETO [Gulenist movement, considered terrorist organization in Turkey].

We welcome the operations carried out by the Iraqi security forces against the PKK with gratitude," Erdogan said.

Fighting broke out between the leftist PKK and the Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq over the past week.

Turkey has been waging a war against the Kurdish liberation fighters for over 40 years claiming that some 40,000 people have been killed due to the group's terrorist actions.

