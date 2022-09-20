Erdogan Says Ankara Does Not Intend to Report to EU for Participation in SCO Summit

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan told PBS as reported by the Yeni Safak newspaper that Ankara does not intend to report to the EU for participation in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said Ankara's goal is membership in the SCO.

Erdogan said Turkey is holding talks with all countries, because it is part of the world.