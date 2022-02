ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ankara received a positive response to the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey after his visit to China, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding that the date is being set.

"There was a positive response to our invitation to visit Turkey after Putin's return from China. Now we are fixing the date," Erdogan told reporters after returning from Ukraine.