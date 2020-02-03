UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Ankara Will Not Leave Syria's Attacks On Turkish Troops In Idlib Unanswered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:23 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would not leave the attacks on Turkish servicemen in Syria's Idlib unanswered and that Turkey was carrying out retaliatory strikes in the region

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would not leave the attacks on Turkish servicemen in Syria's Idlib unanswered and that Turkey was carrying out retaliatory strikes in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported that four Turkish troops were killed and nine injured in clashes with Syrian government forces in Idlib.

"Four [Turkish] troops were killed and nine were injured in Idlib. ... As always, we returned fire and will continue to retaliate. Currently, our strikes continue," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that Turkish F-16 fighter jets were currently carrying out attacks on the Syrian army's positions in Idlib.

"After the attack on our troops, we retaliated repeatedly and continue to carry out attack on targets. Currently, 122 artillery and 100 mortar attacks have been carried out on 46 targets [of the Syrian army]. F-16 fighter jets are involved, the operation continues," Erdogan said, adding that Ankara had "neutralized" 30-35 Syrian servicemen.

Erdogan also said Ankara was maintaining contacts with Russia's foreign and defense ministries.

