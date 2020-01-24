(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Around 400,000 refugees from Syria's Idlib are currently heading to the Turkish border as the armed conflict in the region is escalating, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Around 400,000 residents of Idlib, where 4 million people live, are heading to our borders. This problem cannot be solved through just deploying some tents, so we have announced mobilization with participation of the Turkish Red Crescent. First, a town that can house 10,000 refugees will be built, we have already made a step in this direction.

We will then continue this practice at the entire border along the terrorist-free zone [in Syria]. These houses will have all the necessary conveniences," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Turkish president thanked Merkel for Germany's support to Turkey's humanitarian effort.

A large territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, which was established under the agreement reached at the May 2017 Astana-format talks, is still controlled by Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).