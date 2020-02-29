UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Asked Putin To Leave Turkey Dealing With Damascus 'One On One'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

Erdogan Says Asked Putin to Leave Turkey Dealing With Damascus 'One on One'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Turkey one on one with the Syrian authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Turkey one on one with the Syrian authorities.

"The Syrian issue is in no way a [military] gamble or a desire to expand borders.

We entered there not by the invitation of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, but by the invitation of the Syrian people. And until the people request us to leave, we will not leave from there. I told Putin: leave us one on one with the [Syrian] regime, we will do what is necessary," Erdogan said while speaking in Istanbul.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand salvage win, India stay unbeaten at wo ..

11 minutes ago

Nadal strolls into Acapulco final

11 minutes ago

Slovaks vote in election haunted by journalist's m ..

6 minutes ago

Weekly inflation decreases 0.16 percent

6 minutes ago

NATO chief visits Afghanistan as US, Taliban to si ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.