Erdogan Says Astana-Format Summit in Ankara Gives Hope for Progress in Syrian Settlement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed on Monday his meeting with Russian and Iranian leaders and said that the summit gave new hope for progress in resolving the Syrian crisis

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed on Monday his meeting with Russian and Iranian leaders and said that the summit gave new hope for progress in resolving the Syrian crisis.

"I believe that there is new hope for the [Syrian] settlement and for ensuring its territorial integrity, peace and stability in this country," Erdogan said after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.