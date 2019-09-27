(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out on Friday regarding the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, stressing that attacks on Turkish observation posts had ceased.

"There have been attacks on our observation posts, but our colleagues have had negotiations, so now there are no problems, the situation in Idlib remains calm. But we have to remain vigilant because it is a complicated region with a population of 4 million. We have to provide protection to these people and avoid a new wave of refugees," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.

He added that Turkey would continue to hold negotiations with Russia involving the situation in Idlib.

In 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran mediated a ceasefire agreement between the sides party to the Syrian civil conflict and have been acting as ceasefire guarantors since then. At a trilateral summit in Ankara last week, the leaders of the three countries issued a joint statement in which they confirmed their consensus on the need to completely eradicate terrorists from Idlib and create favorable repatriation conditions there for civilians.