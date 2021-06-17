UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Biden Plans To Visit Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:05 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that US President Joe Biden intends to pay a visit to Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that US President Joe Biden intends to pay a visit to Turkey.

Erdogan met with Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

"The dates [of Biden's visit to Turkey] have not been determined, but there are signals.

Biden said that as soon as he decides on his schedule, he wants to make a trip to Turkey," Erdogan was quoted as saying in Baku by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

