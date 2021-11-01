Erdogan Says Biden Promised to Make Efforts to Solve Issues Related to F-16 Jets

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden has promised to make all efforts to convince the US Senate to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has promised to make all efforts to convince the US Senate to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

In October, Erdogan said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after Ankara was excluded from the F-35 supply program.

"Biden said: 'We may not get results in a very short time. You know, the process goes through two different stages: the House of Representatives and the Senate. You know, the situation is 50-50, but I will do my best.' And I told him, 'I believe you can handle it," Erdogan told reporters.