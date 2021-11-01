Erdogan Says Biden Showed Positive Approach Towards Supplies of F-16 Jets to Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, the latter demonstrated a positive approach towards the supplies of F-16 jets to Turkey.

The two met earlier in the day on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

"In our meeting, we talked about F-16s, mostly for the modernization of the current F-16s we have and we also may be (have) newer F-16s to be dispatched to us," Erdogan told a press conference following the G20 meeting in Rome.

"The agenda included the topic of the F-16s ... We saw a positive approach from Biden on this issue. Our heads of the defense ministries are involved in this process," he added.

Commenting on the US supply of weapons to the Syrian Kurdish self-defense forces, he expressed concerns, saying he hopes that "this process will not continue this way in the future."