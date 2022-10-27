Erdogan Says Bilateral Relations With Sweden Should Not Be 'Taken Hostage' by Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) In a telephone conversation with the newly elected Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that bilateral relations and NATO membership issues should not be "taken hostage" by terrorists, the office of the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. With 28 out of 30 NATO members having formally ratified the agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession, both countries are now in talks with Turkey and Hungary to complete the ratification process. Ankara demands the Nordics withdraw support from groups and people it considers terrorists.

"President Erdogan stressed that it would be of common benefit to prevent Sweden's bilateral relations with Turkey and its membership to NATO from being taken hostage by terrorist organizations," the statement said.

Responding to Kristersson's letter from October 19, in which he requested a meeting, Erdogan said that he would be happy to welcome the Swedish Prime Minister in Ankara.

"President Erdogan said that Turkey stands ready to advance the bilateral relations with the Swedish government in all areas. Noting that Ankara is following Prime Minister Kristersson's statements of commitment to the Trilateral Memorandum, President Erdogan said that the Trilateral Memorandum would serve as a guide in the period ahead," the statement read.

Turkey has blocked the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, citing their tolerance of "terrorists," including persons affiliated with organizations which Ankara considers terrorist, namely, the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, as well as Sweden's ban on arms exports to Ankara.

On June 28, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a memorandum of understanding, which Ankara said addressed all of its concerns. Sweden has been committed to implementing the document, with the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) announcing on September 30 the lifting of a three-year-old embargo on arms exports to Turkey.