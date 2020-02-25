UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Bilateral Talks With Putin On Idlib Planned For March 5

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to hold talks on the situation in Syria's Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, adding that the four-way summit with Germany and France has not been coordinated yet

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he plans to hold talks on the situation in Syria's Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, adding that the four-way summit with Germany and France has not been coordinated yet.

"The four-party meeting with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and [French President Emmanuel] Macron has not been coordinated yet, but we have agreed to meet with Putin on March 5," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday.

The Turkish leader added that Moscow and Ankara should find a way to ease tensions in Idlib as soon as possible, announcing that a Russian delegation will come to Turkey on Wednesday.

"We are discussing this at the highest level, both with Putin and with Russian colleagues from the intelligence service and the Foreign Ministry. We are also discussing the road map with Putin. A Russian delegation will come to us tomorrow," Erdogan said, accusing Syrian President Bashar Assad of executing an offensive in Idlib.

