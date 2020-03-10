UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib Being Respected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Erdogan Says Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib Being Respected

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, established as a result of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, was being respected

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, established as a result of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, was being respected.

"The reconciliation process in Idlib is progressing well, even though we are now talking about a temporary ceasefire. Four days have passed. I want the ceasefire to continue and to become permanent," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, while traveling back home after a visit to Brussels, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.

