ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, established as a result of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, was being respected.

"The reconciliation process in Idlib is progressing well, even though we are now talking about a temporary ceasefire. Four days have passed. I want the ceasefire to continue and to become permanent," Erdogan told Turkish reporters, while traveling back home after a visit to Brussels, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.