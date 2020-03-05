Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, which will start at 00:01 of the next day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib, which will start at 00:01 of the next day.

"We have shown will today toward settlement .

.. Starting 00:01, ceasefire will be introduced. All the needed steps will be implemented," Erdogan said at a press conference after talks with Putin.

He also said that Turkey would facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.