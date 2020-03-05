UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Certain Talks With Putin Can Help Alleviate Crisis In Idlib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

Erdogan Says Certain Talks With Putin Can Help Alleviate Crisis in Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he was certain his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would help alleviate the situation in Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he was certain his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would help alleviate the situation in Syria's Idlib.

"I believe that our discussions, our decisions today will certainly help alleviate the situation," Erdogan said at a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

"Since you are working on constitutional amendments at the moment, we decided to accept your invitation to come here," Erdogan told Putin.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiri leaders hail OIC's continued support towa ..

6 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Mine ..

4 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted; five arrested in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Remittances from Korean workers in UAE in 70s and ..

16 minutes ago

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks tightrope across acti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.