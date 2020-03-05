Erdogan Says Certain Talks With Putin Can Help Alleviate Crisis in Idlib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he was certain his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would help alleviate the situation in Syria's Idlib.

"I believe that our discussions, our decisions today will certainly help alleviate the situation," Erdogan said at a meeting with Putin in Moscow.

"Since you are working on constitutional amendments at the moment, we decided to accept your invitation to come here," Erdogan told Putin.