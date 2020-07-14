UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Changing Hagia Sophia's Status Fixed Historical Mistake Made In 1934

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Erdogan Says Changing Hagia Sophia's Status Fixed Historical Mistake Made in 1934

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Turkish authorities have fixed a historical mistake made in 1934 by turning Hagia Sophia from museum to a mosque, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday.

Hagia Sophia was founded by Byzantine Emperor Justinian as a cathedral and was opened on December 27, 537. The church, considered the epitome of Byzantine architecture, was the world's largest building for over a thousand years. After the capture of Constantinople by the Ottomans and the fall of the Byzantine Empire in 1453, the cathedral was converted into a mosque, but since 1934, the building, by a decree of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, became a museum and was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"We have fulfilled the will of 83 million of our citizens. In 1934, who turned it into a museum? And now we are correcting this mistake. This is our sovereign right," Erdogan said, specifying that Hagia Sophia was turned into a mosque from a museum, not from a church.

The president added that the Ottoman Empire took care of Hagia Sophia for centuries, and Turkey would continue preserving its cultural value.

Erdogan also said that Turkish authorities often conduct restoration works of churches and synagogues in the country, and mentioned that there are "four to five times more" religious buildings for non-muslims in Turkey than for Muslims in Europe.

Last week, Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, annulled the decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, meaning it can now be used as a mosque. Erdogan has signed the decree.

The move was not particularly welcomed abroad. Austria, France, Greece, Cyprus, Russia and the United States were among the countries that expressed regrets over Ankara's decision. Turkey views the matter as its internal affairs.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Turkey France Ankara Austria United States Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan December Mosque Church Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

1 hour ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

1 hour ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

1 hour ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

2 hours ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.