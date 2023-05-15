UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Erdogan Says Confident in Winning Presidential Runoff on May 28

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he is confident in winning the second round of the presidential election with an even greater percentage of votes

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he is confident in winning the second round of the presidential election with an even greater percentage of votes.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Supreme Election Council officially announced the second round of the presidential election in the country scheduled for May 28, noting that this will be the first-ever runoff.

Ahmet Yener, the head of the election commission, said that as of 12:15 GMT, Erdogan has obtained 49.51% of votes, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 44.88%. The results of more than 35,000 ballots of voters who voted abroad have not yet been counted. The counting of votes from polling stations in Turkey is 100% complete.

"We will win the May 28 elections by increasing the percentage of votes received in the May 14 elections," Erdogan said on Twitter.

Election Turkey Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Tayyip Erdogan May From

