Erdogan Says Counting On Extension Of Grain Deal After November 19

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Erdogan Says Counting on Extension of Grain Deal After November 19

DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he is counting on the extension of the grain deal, which is set to expire on November 19.

"I am counting on extending this work.

Our negotiations are constantly ongoing, and I believe that they will continue ... there are no problems," the Turkish leader said.

The Turkish leader also said that he plans to discuss the matter, along with the transportation of Russian fertilizers and ammonia, with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation upon his return from the G20 summit in Bali.

