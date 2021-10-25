UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Crisis With 10 Ambassadors Resolved

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the diplomatic crisis with the declaration of 10 ambassadors personae non gratae had been resolved after the embassies' statements about non-interference in Turkish affairs.

On Monday, the US embassy and other embassies announced their commitment to non-interference by ambassadors in the internal affairs of other countries under the Vienna Convention.

"The ambassadors of some countries directly targeted our sovereignty.

Such a statement is a great insult to our judges, lawyers. The Turkish court is independent and does not accept anyone's orders. Therefore, it is our duty to respond to such an insult. We do not intend to create a crisis, but we want to protect rights, interests and pride of our country. And today the situation has turned back with the statements of the embassies," Erdogan said.

He believes that the ambassadors "will henceforth be more attentive in their statements about Turkey."

