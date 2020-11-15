UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Says Cyprus Must Negotiate 2-State Solution Based On 2 Peoples' Sovereignty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that a two-state solution must be negotiated in Cyprus on the basis of the two separate people living on the Mediterranean island.

The remarks were made during a visit to the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to mark the 37th anniversary of its establishment.

"There are two different people and two separate states in Cyprus. The two state solution needs to be negotiated on the basis of sovereign equality," Erdogan said in an address.

The Turkish leader went on to underscore the centrality of Ankara's position to guaranteeing stability in the region.

"Not a single step in the eastern Mediterranean without taking into account the fair interests of our country and the TRNC can lead to peace and stability," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey will continue exploratory drilling in the region until a "fair agreement" is reached.

Cyprus was split between Greek and Turkish communities in 1974, after Turkey invaded the island in response to an uprising of Greek Cypriots that resulted in a change of government. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence without being recognized by any country except for Turkey.

The United Nations has attempted to broker a reunification dialogue, but the effort failed and the talks have been completely stalled since 2017.

